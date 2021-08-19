checkAd

Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires R.R. Floody Company

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it has acquired R.R. Floody Company, Inc. (“Floody”), a provider of automation products, services, and engineered solutions focused on machine vision, mobile and collaborative robotics, motion control, material handling, and digital capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neil A. Schrimsher, President & Chief Executive Officer for Applied, commented, “We are pleased to announce the addition of the R.R. Floody Company, which further enhances our growing automation offering focused on next generation technologies. Floody has a strong presence across the U.S. Midwest market, and brings valuable and innovative capabilities in advanced facility automation with a focus on machine vision. Floody’s engineered solutions and technical expertise align with our overall strategy, and provide further momentum to our scaling automation position into early fiscal 2022. We welcome Floody to Applied and look forward to their contributions going forward.”

Based in Rockford, IL, Floody’s team of 18 associates operates from one location and serves customers primarily across consumer packaging, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and general industrial industries.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

