KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Three New Communities in the Sonterra Master Plan, Expanding Its Presence in a Desirable Austin-Area Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the expansion of the sought-after Sonterra master plan with three new single-family home communities: Cool Water, Eastwood and Rio Lobo. Sonterra is convenient to Interstate 35 for an easy commute to area employers in Jarrell, Georgetown, Temple and Austin. Residents will enjoy an abundance of community amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, basketball court, parks and walking trails.

KB Home announces the grand opening of three new communities in the Sonterra master plan, expanding its presence in a desirable Austin-area location.

The homes offered at the new Sonterra communities showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and spacious lofts. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,000 to 2,800 square feet.

“KB Home is excited to expand our presence with three new, single-family home communities in the Sonterra master plan, which offers great amenities and provides easy access to Interstate 35 for a quick commute to area employers,” said Ken Langston, President of KB Home’s Austin division. “As with other KB Home communities, Sonterra home shoppers have the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Sonterra model complex features six model homes. Homebuyers can schedule an appointment for a private in-person tour, and walk-in visits are welcome as well. They also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $220,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

