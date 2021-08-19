checkAd

OLB Group Announces $6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) (the "Company"), a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 1,418,605 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $4.30 per share in a registered direct offering (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $6.1 million, before deducting placement agent's fees and Offering expenses payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on or about August 23, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Each share of common stock is being sold, in a concurrent private placement, with one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of common stock of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $5.42 per share, will be exercisable beginning six-months from the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital purposes.

The common shares (but not the Warrants or the Warrant Shares) are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255152) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 9, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on May 3, 2021. The Offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement.

A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone: (646) 975-6996 or by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com.

Seite 1 von 3
OLB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OLB Group Announces $6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) (the "Company"), a provider of cloud-based omni-commerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21OLB Group CEO Ronny Yakov to Discuss Payments Trends at Mobile Payments Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21OLB Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter, 2021 Revenues of $2.83 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21OLB Group Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 12 at 5: 00 p.m. Eastern Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21OLB Group Subsidiary DMint Ramps Up Green Cryptocurrency Mining
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21OLB Group Forms DMint, Inc. a Cryptocurrency Mining Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21OLB Group Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Portfolio of CBD Merchants with Annual Transaction Volume Over $300M
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten