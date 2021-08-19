checkAd

Innovation Takes Center Stage as FIS Announces Winners of 2021 Impact Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winners of the 2021 FIS Impact Awards program. Independently judged by leading industry analyst group Celent, the annual program recognizes forward-looking organizations that use FIS technology to enhance customer service, drive tangible business results, and advance commerce and the financial world.

The 2021 Impact Award winners are Baker Boyer National Bank, Boost Payment Solutions, CDK Global, NRW.BANK, Quontic Bank and Walgreens. Entries were judged by Celent on the criteria of applied innovation, tangible return on investment and enhanced customer service.

For each winning entry, FIS is making a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization chosen by the winner through the FIS Foundation.

“The Impact Awards program brings together two of our core values at FIS: innovation and giving back,” said Bruce Lowthers, President, FIS. “It’s always exciting to see the innovative ways our technology is being used by our clients to better serve their customers and achieve their business goals. Congratulations to this year’s winning entries and the charities that are doing such important work in their communities.”

“We’re struck by the innovative ways that firms in a variety of industries used technology to creatively increase efficiency and decrease costs,” said Dan Latimore, Chief Research Officer at Celent. “The 2021 FIS Impact Award winners shared a focus on execution and a commitment to gaining organizational alignment, a prerequisite to the implementation of most technology projects.”

The 2021 FIS Impact Awards winners are:

  • Baker Boyer National Bank, a Northwest community bank that has served customers for over 150 years, won for its use of the open architecture-based FIS trust accounting system to enhance its client onboarding and operational processes.
  • Boost Payment Solutions, a global leader in B2B digital payments, won for its use of the Worldpay by FIS platform to convert virtual and other commercial card payments into a seamless and fully automated straight-through processing experience for buyers, suppliers and B2B intermediaries.
  • CDK Global, a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries, won for its work in transforming its accounts receivables operations using the FIS GETPAID solution, significantly enhancing efficiency and reducing disputes and aged receivables.
  • NRW.BANK, the promotional bank of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and provider of financial development and banking products, was recognized for its use of the FIS Cross-Asset Trading and Risk Platform to consolidate its legacy systems, enhancing efficiency and collaboration while reducing risk.
  • New York-based Quontic Bank, an adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances, won for its innovative use of FIS Digital One and other FIS technologies to develop an innovative new Bitcoin-based rewards checking account.
  • Leading retail pharmacy chain Walgreens won for its use of FIS Premium Payback to enable Walgreens customers with eligible payment cards to tap into associated rewards points in real-time to help pay for in-store purchases.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovation Takes Center Stage as FIS Announces Winners of 2021 Impact Awards Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) today announced the winners of the 2021 FIS Impact Awards program. Independently judged by leading industry analyst group Celent, the annual program recognizes forward-looking organizations that use FIS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
ALLETE, Inc and Triniti Consulting Successfully Deploy Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21“Write the Code. Right the World”—U.S. College Students Invited to Participate in FIS Development Competition Aimed at Advancing Financial Inclusion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21FIS Named to Fast Company’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21FIS Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Future of Banking, Now: FIS Adds New Digital Lending, Commercial Onboarding Components to Modern Banking Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Worldpay from FIS selected by Crypto Exchange OKCoin to support Global Expansion and Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten