Solid Biosciences Announces Appointment of Michael Inbar, CPA, MBA, as Senior Vice President, Finance

Mr. Inbar brings to Solid an extensive background in public accounting, with expertise in building finance teams, designing financial processes, and implementing new systems. Most recently, he served as VP, Accounting and Corporate Controller at Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of medicines to treat rare diseases and cancer, where he was responsible for all aspects of the accounting and finance operations. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer and VP, Finance at Acronis, Inc., where he led the global finance team and IT business systems, and Acceleron Pharma Inc., where he was Associate Director of SEC Reporting.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Michael Inbar, CPA, MBA, has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Finance, effective August 16, 2021.

“Michael brings valuable experience to Solid as we continue to grow and evolve as a company,” said Ilan Ganot, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Biosciences. “Realizing our multiple opportunities to improve patients’ lives requires continued financial discipline and diverse capabilities, and we welcome Michael’s expertise in this important aspect of our operations.”

Mr. Inbar received his Master’s in Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration & Accounting from the College of Business Management, Israel. He also received his Public Accountant certification in Israel and in the United States.

“My prior experience in rare disease drug development has given me a profound appreciation of the challenges that patients with these diseases face, and I believe that Solid has significant potential to improve the lives of patients,” said Mr. Inbar. “I am excited for the opportunity to be part of the team working to transform that potential into meaningful therapies.”

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.



Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Caitlin Lowie

Solid Biosciences

607-423-3219

Clowie@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

Erich.Sandoval@finnpartners.com