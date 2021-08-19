Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Exploration Update

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (“ K.Hill Project” ) in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the K.Hill Project as part of its feasibility study (“ FS ”) work, as well as ongoing exploration at its southern extension (“ K.Hill Extension ”) and the Otse manganese prospect (“ Otse ”).

K.Hill Project FS infill drill program has resulted in the discovery of a new mineralized horizon (“ B Horizon ”) located below the main ore body, which is being assessed for inclusion into the upcoming mineral resource and reserve statement.

”) located below the main ore body, which is being assessed for inclusion into the upcoming mineral resource and reserve statement. The revised K.Hill Extension drill program completed 26 reverse circulation (“ RC ”) drill holes for a total of 1,803m. This program has also intersected a significant new mineralized horizon, which will be further explored with follow-up diamond drilling.

”) drill holes for a total of 1,803m. This program has also intersected a significant new mineralized horizon, which will be further explored with follow-up diamond drilling. The induced polarization (“IP”) survey at Otse has identified several geophysical anomalies, which will define target locations for a 3,000m drilling campaign, which will commence shortly.



K.Hill Project FS Infill Drilling

Results from the K.Hill Project FS infill drilling program, designed to upgrade the current inferred mineral resource to an indicated mineral resource and mineral reserve status, has confirmed the discovery of a new mineralized horizon, named the B Horizon. The B Horizon has not been included in any previous resource estimates for K.Hill Project and the Company is analysing the data with its technical consultants with respect to its inclusion into the upcoming resource and reserve statement for the K.Hill Project.

K.Hill Extension Exploration

To the south of the K.Hill Project deposit, 26 RC exploration holes have been provisionally completed, subject to deepening of two holes which initially finished in mineralized shale. The program was revised from the planned 32 RC holes as evidence obtained from drill locations early in the program identified footwall units, allowing the team to discard some of the planned locations and to drill other more prospective areas. This campaign is part of a step-out program targeting a southwards continuation of the K.Hill Project gravity signature defined in earlier geophysical surveying. A total of 383 drill samples have been shipped to SGS for assaying thus far, which is currently expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021. Another batch of samples is currently being prepared and will be shipped to SGS in August 2021.