Inovalon to Be Acquired by Equity Consortium Led by Nordic Capital Including Insight Partners for $7.3 Billion

Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A Common Stock or Class B Common Stock, representing a 25.3% premium over the closing price of Inovalon Class A Common Stock on July 26, 2021, the last unaffected trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential transaction, and a 24.4% premium over the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s shares over the 30 trading days leading up to the unaffected trading day.

BOWIE, Md., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.

The independent members of the Inovalon Board of Directors, acting on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors that led the consideration of alternatives and the negotiation of the terms of the transaction, unanimously approved the agreement, which is subject to a number of customary conditions, including a vote of each of the Class A and Class B stockholders voting separately. In addition, the transaction is subject to approval by a majority of the voting power of the Class A and Class B stockholders voting together as a single class, excluding Dr. Dunleavy, certain other Class B stockholders who are providing equity capital for the transaction and their affiliates. Dr. Dunleavy was not a member of the Special Committee and recused himself from all relevant Board discussions and from the Board vote regarding the transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction, Inovalon will become a private company with greater flexibility to focus on strategies that drive innovation and global market development. Keith Dunleavy, M.D., will continue to be a substantial shareholder in the Company, serve on the Board of Directors, lead Inovalon as CEO, and the Company will maintain its headquarters in Bowie, Maryland.

“The Inovalon Board regularly evaluates opportunities to enhance stockholder value. Today’s announcement is the culmination of a thorough process of evaluating strategic alternatives and represents a compelling opportunity to deliver immediate and more certain cash value to stockholders at a significant premium,” said William J. Teuber, Jr., Lead Independent Director of the Board and chair of the Special Committee. “During our evaluation it became clear that not only is the consortium led by Nordic Capital offering our shareholders compelling value, they also have a deep appreciation for Inovalon’s cloud-based platforms and data capabilities, as well as an appreciation for the people, mission, and the value impact of the Company.”