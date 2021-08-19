Musk Metals Completes Phase 2 Exploration and Announces Crews Being Sent Back onto Its Pluto Properties in Expanded Work Program and Increases Private Placement

A high-resolution magnetic drone survey with 50m line spacing, accompanied by detailed aerial photogrammetry was flown over the northern portion of the west block at Pluto in order to provide geophysical coverage in an area of the property which has none. The use of this rugged computer guided and purpose-built drone will result in data which is very clean, as the drone can easily maintain constant elevation, with a reasonably tight line spacing of 50m. This survey type can be flown for lower cost and quicker than a conventional helicopter mounted geophysics survey, as well as with less environmental impact, in part because the drone is powered by rechargeable batteries. This same area of the property is the site of two interesting samples, a 0.405 g/t gold grab sample and a local float sample which assayed 1070 ppm Cu in work carried out by Minroc in the Fall of 2020, hosted in a setting newly exposed by logging activity just off the highway. Grab samples are relevant to the place where they are taken and may not represent mineralization across the entirety of the property. The magnetic survey will provide information regarding the location and strike of a magnetic feature, previously unexplored, which seems to be associated with the samples taken. The Kapunapotagen Shear Zone, hosting the Opemiska Cu/Au deposits to the east and the Lac Dolomieu Cu occurrence to the west of the Pluto properties, runs through the northern boundary of both the West Block and the East Block at Pluto.

