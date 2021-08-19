checkAd

Splash Beverage Group CEO Discusses Value of Acquisition Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Robert Nistico, chairman and CEO of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands. The interview discusses the Company's growth-by-acquisition strategy and its approach to driving shareholder value.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Nistico speaks to SBEV’s newer shareholders, briefly recapping the Company’s second-quarter revenue growth, macro-vision and recent achievements. Nistico also describes the workings of the broader beverage industry and how SBEV’s acquisition strategy comes into play.

“We are poised to execute on our overall vision, which is to continue growing our legacy brands organically, but also identifying and executing on the right acquisitions. We will continue to do that this year and for the foreseeable future,” he says. “We are keen on acquisition - not only does it add revenue and ultimately bottom-line growth, and it also adds additional distribution. We’re very excited and are poised extremely well to capitalize on this strategy.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/august-interview-splash-beverage-sbev/

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

About SmallCapVoice.com
SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com
954-745-5815
SmallCapVoice.com
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com
SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com





