Alignment Healthcare Enters into Agreement with CareMore Health, Adding More Than 3,000 Providers to its 2022 Provider Network in Arizona and Nevada

19.08.2021   

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC) today announced the addition of CareMore Health to its provider network in Arizona and Nevada starting Jan. 1, 2022, pending regulatory approvals. This agreement provides new and existing Alignment Health Plan members access to 3,350 CareMore providers, expanding Alignment’s care options for seniors during Medicare’s annual enrollment period for 2022, which runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.

“Joining forces with CareMore underscores our continued execution on our stated growth strategy, partnering with complementary providers across the country that share our senior-first philosophy,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “When more seniors have access to top local providers that we can further support with our coordinated care model, the clinical outcomes are vastly improved, and we can transform the health care experience for seniors together.”

CareMore Health is a health care delivery system serving more than 160,000 patients across the country. In October, Medicare-eligible residents who enroll with Alignment’s HMO plans in Clark County, Nevada, and in Pima and Maricopa counties in Arizona will have access to all of CareMore’s services including primary care and care coordination, in addition to Alignment’s senior-focused benefits such as free non-emergency medical transportation, virtual fitness classes and 24/7 access to the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program.

Earlier this month, Alignment announced its expansion in both Arizona and Nevada, in addition to 12 other markets across the country in 2022. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com





