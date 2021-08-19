Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership with Suzhou Wujiang Hope Bio-Technology Co. Ltd to Jointly Develop New Cell-Tech Based Skincare Products, Cosmetics, and Health & Nutrition Supplements

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd, commented: “With this partnership, Hope Bio-Tech will be conducting research and development on cell technologies for the skincare products, cosmetics, and health and nutritional supplements, utilizing its biotech, immune-cell, and stem cell R&D teams to efficiently develop and launch a new generation of skincare products with cell-related technology for the Company. The partnership with Hope Bio-Tech will help us expand into high-end cosmetic products market. We firmly believe that bio cell technology in skincare and cosmetic products will provide our customers top quality product experience and effective results.”

Shanghai, China, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that the Company is developing a cooperative relationship with Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. and has signed a strategic partnership agreement (the “Agreement”) with its affiliate, Suzhou Wujiang Hope Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.(“Hope Bio-Tech”). Pursuant to the Agreement, the parties will cooperate in research and development of new immune cell-technologies for skincare products, cosmetics, and health and nutritional supplements, with a focus on in-depth collaboration in the cutting-edge cellular technology.

Mr. David Lin, founder and Chairman of Hope Bio-Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. commented: “Jowell Global is one of China’s leading e-commerce platform for skincare products, cosmetics and health and nutrition supplements, and this partnership will enable us to leverage our respective strengths and expertise to provide consumers with high-quality and high-efficacy products, and make our contribution to the development of Chinese skincare products, cosmetics, and health & nutrition supplements and brand names.”

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/