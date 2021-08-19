checkAd

Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced it will sponsor a satellite symposium at PAINWeek 2021 on Thursday, September 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) in Castellana 1 Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The theme of the symposium is titled “Beyond ADF Opioids: A Next Generation with Abuse and Overdose Protection” and is Chaired by Dr. Jeffrey Gudin.

The PAINWeek Conference is the premier U.S. pain conference with the most expansive curriculum and is the favorite destination for frontline practitioners to enhance their competence in pain management.

“We are faced with multiple public health crises, including COVID-19 and overdose deaths, yet most often overlooked are the chronic pain patients,” said Dr. Gudin. “I look forward to discussing the important developments in the pain-management space including an opioid with built in abuse and overdose protection with FDA Fast-track status. This type of product would truly represent a breakthrough for pain patients in need.”

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, commented: “Our mission is to transform pain treatment and provide a much needed solution to the opioid crisis. We believe our approach can contribute to making opioid pain relief a more acceptable therapeutic option in the future, and we remain focused on our commitment to stem the prescription drug abuse epidemic by bringing our unique pipeline of products to the industry, which will ultimately provide safer options for both prescribers and patients.”

About Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENSC)
Ensysce Biosciences, San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is developing a new class of powerful, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic cost. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication. Such factors can be found in Ensysce’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and also in the Form S-4 and Ensysce’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed on June 16, 2021. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Ensysce undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

