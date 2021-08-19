AGF and SAF Refine Long-term Partnership

“Following the positive interest from our strategic partners to the launch of our innovative private credit offerings, we are thrilled to be the exclusive provider of SAF’s investment capabilities and expertise in Canada to the retail marketplace,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (AGF) announced today an evolution of its strategic partnership with the SAF Group (SAF) following the successful launches of two connected offerings, AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership and AGF SAF Private Credit Trust. This partnership is focused on providing investors access to unique private alternative opportunities leveraging AGF’s operations and distribution reach coupled with SAF’s private credit investment management expertise.

AGF began partnering with SAF in 2014 with AGF acting as a cornerstone investor in Stream Asset Financial Management Limited Partnership. AGF has subsequently also invested in the SAF Jackson Private Debt SPV and further expanded the relationship with the launch of the private credit funds earlier this year. The distribution agreement between AGF and SAF positions both firms well to capitalize on the expected growth in private credit investments by combining the expertise of SAF Group, one of Canada’s leading alternative capital providers, with AGF’s operational scale and expertise, strong brand, product innovation, client servicing and distribution excellence.

“We are excited to continue our long-term relationship with AGF as partnering has unlocked crucial additional capacity for SAF’s investment management personnel while also capitalizing on the operational scale, tenure and credibility of a firm like AGF,” said Ryan Dunfield, Founder and CEO, SAF Group. “Maximizing our reach through our partnership with AGF affords us the ability to expand our client base while remaining focused on the origination and management of our investments and LPs to deliver long-term success for our investors as we continue to grow.”

In conjunction with the previously announced fund launch, AGF and SAF have agreed to a definitive agreement along with a distribution arrangement as an alternative to AGF exercising its option to acquire management contracts of select SAF funds.

“We believe that by determining the key elements of the partnership and having SAF remain an independent firm focused on credit analysis and investment management, we have achieved an optimal arrangement between our two firms. Partnering with the outstanding team at SAF is a key focus as we work to realize our strategic vision for our private alternatives business – one that combines offering diversified capabilities and products across multiple planks alongside participation as a core investor delivering added value for the firm’s shareholders,” said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.



AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About SAF Group

Founded in 2014, SAF Group (SAF) is one of Canada’s leading alternative capital providers specializing in bespoke financial products and having committed in excess of $2.0 billion in transactions investing across 40+ transactions to date. SAF’s credit-focused team manage assets in capital intensive industries that are scalable across various industries.



With 30 professionals across offices in Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia, SAF Group leverages a team of resource specialists, in-house research and operations teams, in addition to a deep bench of investment professionals to provide flexible and long-term capital solutions to public and private corporations while providing stable and attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com