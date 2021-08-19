checkAd

BriaCell and ImaginAb Announce Collaboration to Evaluate Immunotherapy Imaging Technology in Advanced Breast Cancer

BriaCell to utilize ImaginAb’s CD8 ImmunoPET imaging technology for whole body visualization of tumor-attacking CD8 T cells

NEW YORK and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, jointly announces a multi-year, non-exclusive license agreement with ImaginAb Inc (“ImaginAb”), a market leading global biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immuno oncology imaging agents and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will supply clinical doses of its market leading CD8 ImmunoPET technology (89Zr-Df-Crefmirlimab) to BriaCell for use in a study implemented as part of BriaCell’s ongoing Phase I/IIa study with Incyte in metastatic or locally recurrent breast cancer patients. Specifically, ImaginAb will receive license fees and payments for providing ongoing technical, clinical, and regulatory support to enable the successful implementation of its CD8 ImmunoPET technology. No other terms are disclosed.

The CD8 ImmunoPET technology allows whole body visualization of increased CD8 T cells, especially those infiltrating and attacking tumors. BriaCell will use the technology to provide a readout of both safety and efficacy of its novel cancer immunotherapy.

Dr. Bill Williams, President and CEO of BriaCell, commented, “ImaginAb’s cutting edge CD8 ImmunoPET technology has been used by leading cancer drug developers to more accurately analyze tumors and immune responses to cancer treatments. We look forward to working with the team of experts at ImaginAb to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BriaCell’s immunotherapy treatments in patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, stated, “We are delighted to welcome BriaCell as a new clinical partner, especially as it is the first time 89Zr-Df-Crefmirlimab will be used to image the response of breast cancer to their novel targeted immunotherapy treatment. We are excited about the benefits 89Zr-Df-Crefmirlimab can potentially bring to patients and how it could help BriaCell accelerate the development of its novel immunotherapy treatments.

