checkAd

ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on August 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split”) of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1 so that every five (5) shares currently authorized and issued is combined into one (1) share. Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share. In connection with the Reverse Split, a vote of the shareholders of the Company is not required and as such, no shareholder vote or meeting of shareholders will be held.

The Reverse Split will be effected by filing amendments to the Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands. The Company intends to file the amendments with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the British Virgin Islands on August 27, 2021, and it is anticipated that the ordinary shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on August 30, 2021.

The Company is effecting the Reverse Split in order to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). As previously disclosed, on July 26, 2021, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. We believe that the proposed Reverse Split will assist the Company in regaining compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

Both before and after the Reverse Split, the Company is and will be authorized to issue 100,000,000 ordinary shares and per share par value will be $0.005. As a result of the Reverse Split, the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares will be reduced from 45,806,952 to approximately 9,161,390.

Shareholders holding certificated shares will receive information from Transhare Securities Transfer and Registrar regarding the process for exchanging their stock certificates. Shareholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or in “street name” (through a broker, bank or other holder of record) will not be required to take any action.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on August 12, 2021, the Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board