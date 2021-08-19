Kismet Acquisition One Corp Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Nexters

The business combination is expected to close on or about August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following the closing, the combined company will operate as Nexters, and on or about August 27, 2021 its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbols “GDEV” and “GDEVW,” respectively.

MOSCOW, Russia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW) (“Kismet”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Tavrin, announced today that in a special meeting held on August 18, 2021, its shareholders voted to approve its proposed business combination with Nexters Global Ltd. (“Nexters”), an international game development company. Approximately 98% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71% of Kismet’s outstanding shares, were in favor of the business combination with Nexters.

The formal results of the vote will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Kismet Acquisition One Corp

Kismet Acquisition One Corp is a special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Tavrin, formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Please find more information about Kismet at: www.kismetcg.com.

About Nexters

Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired game developers. Please find more information about Nexters at: https://nexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn.

