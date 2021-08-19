City of Racine WI Deploys Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging System for City Fleet EVs

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Racine in Wisconsin has deployed an EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system for use by City fleet electric vehicles. The system was purchased through the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.



The City of Racine’s EV ARC unit is equipped with a ChargePoint Dual Port charger for use by city fleet electric vehicles. The EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



“Sustainability is a top priority at the City of Racine. The electrification of all modes of transportation is an important goal and the EV ARC solar charger supports this goal with zero-emissions charging,” said City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. “We are excited to offer this innovation to help power our city fleet vehicles.”



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“Beam’s products are designated Disaster Purchasing items on the federal GSA contract, which extends the negotiated best pricing to local government entities and educational institutions in all 50 states,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We see more state and local agencies taking advantage of the faster procurement process of buying off the Federal contract and the faster deployment of the EV ARC off-grid charging system.”



GSA MAS Contracts, frequently referred to as GSA Schedules, are pre-competed, Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) compliant contracts that serve to streamline the government procurement process. The award of Beam Global’s (formerly Envision Solar) GSA MAS Contract is the result of an extensive evaluation process conducted by GSA, and serves as a testament to the company’s capabilities, performance history and customer satisfaction. For more information on purchasing Beam’s EV ARC ready-to-deploy sustainable EV charging solutions through the GSA MAS Contract, please contact The Beam Team at 858-799-4583 or BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.



