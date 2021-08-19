SusGlobal Retains Award Winning Architectural Firm ZAS to Design & Develop its Hamilton Organic Waste to Fertilizer Facility

Numerous awards for sustainable green design and development including LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) projectsTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (" SusGlobal ") or (the " Company ") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that the Company has retained the award winning firm ZAS Architects to design and develop its recently purchased Hamilton facility.

Senior Principal at ZAS Architects, Paul Stevens, commented, "SusGlobal's new facility provides an opportunity to rethink how we approach the design of sustainable waste management facilities as integral sites in our city landscape. Guided by a strategy of healthy and resilient building design, the architecture converts a former industrial warehouse into a light-filled, inspiring workplace that will be welcoming to visitors, educators and the next generation of innovators. In our design we intentionally retained and highlighted elements of the existing building structure, such as the warehouse tower's steel beams, so they stand in parallel with SusGlobal's ethos as a leading driver in the circular economy."

The facility will be designed using Building Information Modelling (BIM) with advanced visualization, energy modelling and a high level of technical detailing to ensure building durability. Built on 3.26 acres, the 40,000 square foot facility will have a 65,000 metric tonne annual capacity to produce, distribute and warehouse $2 million worth daily of the Company's SusGro™ organic liquid fertilizer and other products that are provided under private label and sold through big box retailers, consumer lawn and garden suppliers, and for end use to the wine, cannabis and agriculture industries. With the addition of a further 11,000 square feet of office space and R&D labs, the Hamilton facility will also house the continued development of SusGlobal's proprietary formulations and branded liquid and dry organic fertilizers.

"ZAS's commitment to combining award-winning design and functionality with sustainable, environmentally responsible building makes them a perfect partner for SusGlobal in the build-out of our Hamilton facility. As Leaders in The Circular Economy® it is in our company's DNA to build, grow, and operate in a way that concurrently optimizes benefits for the environment and our business," stated Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal.