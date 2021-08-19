checkAd

Patriot Battery Metals Commences Multiple Work Programs at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

19.08.2021, 14:00   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its has commenced an expansive exploration campaign at its flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property"), Quebec, which includes remote sensing, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, as well as prospecting and rock sampling.

"This is a very busy time for us, as we ramp up multiple work programs on our Corvette-FCI Property. Following our recent corporate restructuring, the Company has emerged well financed and is strategically positioned as we aggressively advance the exploration to expand upon and discover new occurrences of lithium, copper, and precious metal mineralization on the Property", commented Blair Way, President and Director of the Company.

The primary ojective of the exploration is to follow-up on the Elsass and Lorraine prospects discovered in 2019 along the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend, where surface sampling returned 3.63% Cu, 0.64 g/t Au, & 52.3 g/t Ag (Elsass) and 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, & 171 g/t Ag (Lorraine). The field crews will further prospect and map the discoveries along strike to expand the area of known mineralization, as well as evaluate potential sites for initial drill testing.

In addition, the field crews will continue to explore the CV Lithium Trend where numerous occurrances of high-grade spodumene pegmatite were discovered in previous programs. The CV8 (4.44% Li2O and 205 ppm Ta2O5), CV9 (4.72% Li2O), and CV10 (1.33% Li2O and 255 ppm Ta2O5) spodumene pegmatites, situated on the FCI West claim block, were discovered while prospecting for new gold occurrences in 2019, and therefore, the regional trend remains to be explored for lithium occurrences. The exploration in the area by the Company has led to the discovery of an emerging spodumene pegmatite district with over 25 km of prospective trend held by the Company, extending across the Corvette-FCI Property.

The Company has also recently commenced an induced polarization and resistibivity (IP-Resisitivity) geophysical survey across the Maven Cu-Au-Ag Trend. IP-resistivity is a geophysical tool commonly used in gold and base metals exploration and is often effective at qualifying drill targets initially developed from surface mapping and sampling. The survey will have an n-10 configuration with 25 m stations and 100 m line spacing, and will highlight additional prospecting targets, as well as refine drill hole targeting. The Company has engaged TMC Geophysics to carry out the field survey, a leading geophysical services provider to the mineral exploration industry with its head office in Canada. The Company has also retained Dynamic Discovery Geoscience Ltd., an expert geophysical group based in Ottawa, ON, to assist with survey design and interpretation.

