Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Krzysztof Saczek has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Dr. Saczek is a Paediatric Surgeon, experienced in treating solid tumors, including malignancies in children. He has trained and practiced in several prominent medical centers in North America, Europe and South Africa. His area of expertise includes gastro-intestinal oncology. Dr. Saczek's professional designations include being a member of the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the CPSS (College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan). Currently, Dr. Saczek is the Head of Paediatric Surgery Department at the Regina General Hospital in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Prof. Majewski said: "We are excited to have Dr. Saczek join the Helix Board of Directors. Dr. Saczek brings a wealth of experience to the Company and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with him in further developing the Company's immunotherapy treatments strategy going forward."

About Helix BioPharma Corp.
Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

For more information, please contact:
Helix BioPharma Corp.
9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205
Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9
Tel: 905-841-2300 x 233
Frank Michalargias, Chief Financial Officer
ir@helixbiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Alpha Bronze, LLC
Mr. Pascal Nigen
Phone: + 1 (917) 385-2160
helix@alphabronze.net

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the Company's future business, operations, research and development, including the Company's activities relating to DOS47, and other information in future periods. Forward-looking statements can further be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results.

