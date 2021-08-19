Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. …

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ('Helix' or the 'Company'), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that Dr. Krzysztof Saczek has been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Dr. Saczek is a Paediatric Surgeon, experienced in treating solid tumors, including malignancies in children. He has trained and practiced in several prominent medical centers in North America, Europe and South Africa. His area of expertise includes gastro-intestinal oncology. Dr. Saczek's professional designations include being a member of the Saskatchewan Medical Association and the CPSS (College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan). Currently, Dr. Saczek is the Head of Paediatric Surgery Department at the Regina General Hospital in Regina, Saskatchewan.

Prof. Majewski said: "We are excited to have Dr. Saczek join the Helix Board of Directors. Dr. Saczek brings a wealth of experience to the Company and we look forward to having the opportunity to work with him in further developing the Company's immunotherapy treatments strategy going forward."

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HBP".

