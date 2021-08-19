checkAd

Britannia Mining and Bullet Blockchain Complete Merger - Filing with the Nevada Secretary of State and OTC Markets Group

The Britannia-Bullet Merger Has Been Completed with Only a Few Filings and Submissions Remaining Before Name Change and Reverse Split are Initiated

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Britannia Mining, Inc. ("Britannia" or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:BMIN) announced today, that the Company has merged with Bullet Blockchain, LTD. (Bullet), to pivot from physical mining operations, into the crypto mining industry, with an initial focus on bitcoin mining.

The Company has merged with Bullet to take advantage of the rapid growth experienced within the crypto mining industry. Companies like Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings have helped to place first movers and early adopters onto a field of innumerable opportunities. Even recent news of BitFarms' Q2 2021 Financial Results-highlighting amongst other achievements, that BitFarms "received and installed 3,461 miners" during the past quarter, with "revenues of $36.7M"-both evidence the potential of the Britannia-Bullet merger to compete in one of the fastest growing, emerging industries of today. Bullet has already demonstrated its ability to meet expectations-taking possession of 3,500 ASIC Miners to solidify its initial bitcoin mining operations-increasing its ‘year-one' anticipated buildout capacity up to a 200 megawatt facility, for a hash rate capacity of 6,000 petahash.

Mr. Bradley Rudman has resigned from his executive post as President, Secretary, and member of the Board of Directors of Britannia, as Mr. Imran Ellis, a Founding Director of Bullet Blockchain, succeeds him as the Company's President and CEO.

Mr. Ellis has long been a leading industry advocate for Bitcoin and Blockchain ledger technologies; working with ASIC chip manufacturers Canaan, Bitmain, and Bitfury. Mr. Ellis, who has also developed strong relationships with semiconductor companies TSMC, Samsung, and Global Foundries, will bring a team of well-seasoned tech executives, consultants, service providers, and international investors. Mr. Ellis also brings infrastructure partners that have helped to position Bullet as a well-capitalized upstart in the crypto mining space; beginning with Bullet announcing its entry into the crypto markets in early 2021. Bullet's infrastructure partners have helped to create an environment where Bullet can enter this merger with a ‘turnkey' operation-benefiting from access to capital, as well as highly coveted hardware, land, buildings, gas, generators, racks, security, etc.

