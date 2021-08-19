New Vehicle Financing Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Experian Report Finds

While the automotive finance market remained resilient amid the pandemic, it saw its fair share of change. Now, more than a year later, the industry is returning to more normal levels, particularly in regards to new vehicle financing, according to Experian’s latest State of the Automotive Finance Market report. New vehicles represented a larger portion of financing in Q2 2021 at 44.81% compared to 38.05% in Q2 2020.

Average new vehicle loan amounts decreased to $35,163 in Q2 2021, down from the record high of $36,121 in Q2 2020. Last year’s spike was driven by an increase in financing of full-size pickup trucks, which was likely sparked by the availability of incentives. Though the average loan amount decreased in Q2 2021, the average monthly payment did see a minor increase from $570 to $575 year-over-year. This was caused by a slight decrease in average term and an increase in average loan rate, both also reflective of the market returning to pre-pandemic levels. The average new vehicle loan term was 69.36 months in Q2 2021, down from 71.31 months in Q2 2020, while the average new vehicle loan rate was 4.09% in Q2 2021, compared to 3.95% in Q2 2020.