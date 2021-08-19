Diodes Incorporated to Participate in Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Conference On September 1

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Diodes management by contacting their Jefferies sales representative.