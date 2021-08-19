checkAd

Diodes Incorporated to Participate in Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Conference On September 1

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), today announced Brett Whitmire, Chief Financial Officer; Emily Yang, Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing; and Laura Mehrl, Director of Investor Relations, will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management will be available throughout the day on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 to host conference calls with investors participating in the event.

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with Diodes management by contacting their Jefferies sales representative.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

Wertpapier


