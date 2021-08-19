E*TRADE Earns a Top Robo-Advisor Ranking From Barron’s & Backend Benchmarking
E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced it ranked in the top three best robo-advisors in the annual ranking by Barron’s and Backend Benchmarking1. E*TRADE Core Portfolios also scored the highest among large-scale, full-service online brokers. With over one in four retail investors (26%) noting robo-advisors are helpful when investing for the long-term, according to E*TRADE’s tracking study of experienced investors2, Core Portfolios offers a no frills, easy-to-understand managed account to help any investor kickstart their investing career.
“Core Portfolios is indicative of the move toward more personalization. It creates an allocation based on a customer’s risk and return profile, but it offers options around the investments,” notes the review. “Backend Benchmarking gives E*TRADE’s robo credit for offering ‘quite a bit of value’ in light of its relatively low account minimum of $500 and below-average management fee of 0.3%.”
Core Portfolios highlights from the review include:
- Customization features: A straightforward risk assessment matches investors with a personalized portfolio based on factors like investment objectives and time horizon. They can choose to select more or less risk once it’s complete. Investors can also add smart beta and socially responsible customizations.
- Low minimum and fees: Investors can get started with $500 and pay only 0.30% annually, putting more of their money to work.
- Digital-first experience: Core Portfolios accounts are fully integrated into the E*TRADE experience, so customers can see their entire financial investment picture. Customers can seamlessly manage self-directed and managed accounts in one spot.
“While investing in stocks has skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic, there are investors embarking on their investing journeys who are looking for a bit more guidance,” said Deniz Ozgenc, Executive Director of Financial Product Management at E*TRADE Financial. “Core Portfolios delivers just that in a way where you don’t need a degree in finance to feel confident you’re on the right track. And with the barriers of entry lower than ever before, investors can build a customized, managed portfolio with a relatively small initial investment and for a low advisory fee.”
