E*TRADE Earns a Top Robo-Advisor Ranking From Barron’s & Backend Benchmarking

E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC today announced it ranked in the top three best robo-advisors in the annual ranking by Barron’s and Backend Benchmarking1. E*TRADE Core Portfolios also scored the highest among large-scale, full-service online brokers. With over one in four retail investors (26%) noting robo-advisors are helpful when investing for the long-term, according to E*TRADE’s tracking study of experienced investors2, Core Portfolios offers a no frills, easy-to-understand managed account to help any investor kickstart their investing career.

“Core Portfolios is indicative of the move toward more personalization. It creates an allocation based on a customer’s risk and return profile, but it offers options around the investments,” notes the review. “Backend Benchmarking gives E*TRADE’s robo credit for offering ‘quite a bit of value’ in light of its relatively low account minimum of $500 and below-average management fee of 0.3%.”