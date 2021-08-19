CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today issued the following statement regarding the continued efforts of an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Group”) to mislead shareholders and engage in an unlawful proxy contest to replace a majority of the Company’s Board.
“Over the past week, the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group has made several SEC and court filings related to its attempt to unlawfully effectuate a hostile takeover of CytoDyn’s Board. These filings continue the pattern of selective disclosures, misrepresentations and falsehoods that have characterized the Group’s efforts to date. The Group’s new disclosures were intended to retroactively rectify certain violations and omissions we have previously raised – indicating a tacit admission that the Group previously willfully failed to properly disclose material information to shareholders. Shareholders should be asking themselves what else the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group is seeking to hide, and what other critical facts they could be withholding that they simply haven’t been forced to publicly reveal yet?
Consider the following:
- The Group indirectly admitted that its initial proxy statement was materially misleading to investors. As evidence of this, the Group’s proxy filings include over a dozen pages with corrective and new disclosures. Would these disclosures ever have been made if the Group had not been forced by our lawsuit to correct its misrepresentations?
-
The Group’s new disclosures reveal the “dark money” funding its hostile takeover attempt. Specifically, the Group has now identified the previously undisclosed 71 financing sources of CCTV
Proxy Group, LLC (“CCTV”) compared to the only 28 group members disclosed in their Schedule 13D filed with the SEC. CCTV is an entity controlled by Paul Rosenbaum, which is funding the Group’s
attempted solicitation. Notably, these financial backers include:
- Two former CytoDyn directors who were or continue to be in litigation with CytoDyn
- A law firm called “The Greenan Law Firm”
- A secretive investment fund called “Eisenberg Investments, LLC”
- Family members of Paul Rosenbaum and other parties to the Schedule 13D filed in connection with the proxy contest
- All of the Schedule 13D group members
While the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group claims in its revised proxy statement that these financial backers have “no involvement, control or ability to influence the solicitation being conducted by the Investor Group,” the obvious and potential interconnections with the Schedule 13D group members, nominees and “formal” proxy contest participants of the Group calls the veracity of that statement into question.
