CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today issued the following statement regarding the continued efforts of an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Group”) to mislead shareholders and engage in an unlawful proxy contest to replace a majority of the Company’s Board.

“Over the past week, the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group has made several SEC and court filings related to its attempt to unlawfully effectuate a hostile takeover of CytoDyn’s Board. These filings continue the pattern of selective disclosures, misrepresentations and falsehoods that have characterized the Group’s efforts to date. The Group’s new disclosures were intended to retroactively rectify certain violations and omissions we have previously raised – indicating a tacit admission that the Group previously willfully failed to properly disclose material information to shareholders. Shareholders should be asking themselves what else the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group is seeking to hide, and what other critical facts they could be withholding that they simply haven’t been forced to publicly reveal yet?