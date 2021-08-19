checkAd

CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today issued the following statement regarding the continued efforts of an activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Group”) to mislead shareholders and engage in an unlawful proxy contest to replace a majority of the Company’s Board.

“Over the past week, the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group has made several SEC and court filings related to its attempt to unlawfully effectuate a hostile takeover of CytoDyn’s Board. These filings continue the pattern of selective disclosures, misrepresentations and falsehoods that have characterized the Group’s efforts to date. The Group’s new disclosures were intended to retroactively rectify certain violations and omissions we have previously raised – indicating a tacit admission that the Group previously willfully failed to properly disclose material information to shareholders. Shareholders should be asking themselves what else the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group is seeking to hide, and what other critical facts they could be withholding that they simply haven’t been forced to publicly reveal yet?

Consider the following:

  • The Group indirectly admitted that its initial proxy statement was materially misleading to investors. As evidence of this, the Group’s proxy filings include over a dozen pages with corrective and new disclosures. Would these disclosures ever have been made if the Group had not been forced by our lawsuit to correct its misrepresentations?
  • The Group’s new disclosures reveal the “dark money” funding its hostile takeover attempt. Specifically, the Group has now identified the previously undisclosed 71 financing sources of CCTV Proxy Group, LLC (“CCTV”) compared to the only 28 group members disclosed in their Schedule 13D filed with the SEC. CCTV is an entity controlled by Paul Rosenbaum, which is funding the Group’s attempted solicitation. Notably, these financial backers include:
    • Two former CytoDyn directors who were or continue to be in litigation with CytoDyn
    • A law firm called “The Greenan Law Firm”
    • A secretive investment fund called “Eisenberg Investments, LLC”
    • Family members of Paul Rosenbaum and other parties to the Schedule 13D filed in connection with the proxy contest
    • All of the Schedule 13D group members

While the Rosenbaum/Patterson Group claims in its revised proxy statement that these financial backers have “no involvement, control or ability to influence the solicitation being conducted by the Investor Group,” the obvious and potential interconnections with the Schedule 13D group members, nominees and “formal” proxy contest participants of the Group calls the veracity of that statement into question.

Seite 1 von 5
Cytodyn Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today issued the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Prices $150,000,000 of 2.850% Notes Due 2026
BlackSky Enhances Executive Leadership Team
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and Waging an Unlawful Proxy Contest
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 Patients
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21CytoDyn Announces That Director Nominations by Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group Are Invalid
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten