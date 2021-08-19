BLACKHAWK GROWTH'S SUBSIDIARY SPACED FOOD COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL FIRST RUN OF CANNABIS INFUSED SORBET AND ADDS THREE NEW PRODUCTS

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021   

19.08.2021 / 14:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 19, 2021 - Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Corporation" or "Blackhawk"), is pleased to provide the following update on its wholly-owned subsidiary Spaced Food Inc.

Spaced Food has begun the commercial production of the cannabis infused Astronaut Sorbet. The equipment that was delivered in the spring has now been installed and fully tested. The Sorbet will be produced, packaged and shipped to the Company's distribution partner in Ontario.

Spaced Food will have production capacity of approximately 75,000 units per month. This capacity can be further increased as needed.

Astronaut Sorbet is an "ice cream" that requires no refrigeration, is fully shelf-stable, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, is made from 100% real fruit and contains no preservatives. Each piece contains 10mg of THC.

In addition, Spaced Food has developed three new products and will be submitting product notifications of the following:

UFO-REO

A chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

The NutterShip

A peanut butter sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

UF-EH?

A maple sandwich cookie coated with cannabis infused dark Belgian chocolate.

The three new products require regulatory product approval. Blackhawk will provide updates on completion of the submission and commencement of production of the new products.

"I am thrilled to see successful runs of Spaced Food products" said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth. "The addition of these 3 new exceptional products shows the depth the Spaced Food brand will have. I look forward to updating our shareholders with their progression and our new product launches."

