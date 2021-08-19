Calix Launches Mobile Support Cloud for Field Technicians to Align a Service Provider’s Extended Care Team, Deliver the Ultimate Experience, and Reduce Truck Rolls by up to 60%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced enhancements to Calix Support Cloud that provide field technicians with the same end-to-end visibility and real-time behavioral insights into the subscriber’s network as their customer support teams in the contact center. Designed to significantly improve efficiency and simplify troubleshooting while on the go, field technicians can now access the full functionality of this Revenue EDGE solution from a tablet or smartphone. This includes the new and powerful real-time subscriber network topology view. With these insights, field technicians can streamline both the installation and troubleshooting process substantially, enabling them to complete installations or diagnose and resolve problems quickly and accurately, alleviate demands on customer service representatives (CSRs), and improve the subscriber experience. Because technicians can now leverage the same data and insights that are delivered to their contact center counterparts, broadband service providers (BSPs) can simplify their support operations by reducing the number and duration of follow-up support calls and slash costly second truck rolls. Ultimately a BSP will be able to refocus resources on activities that grow revenue and build subscriber loyalty.

Often the first point of contact for subscribers, field technicians—also known as installation and repair (I&R) technicians—are the face of a BSP’s brand. With this new, extended mobile access to the same subscriber experience and network data as CSRs, I&R technicians can provide first-class customer care and deliver the ultimate subscriber experience through the following: