checkAd

Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement with its Italian Subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., to Develop and Commercialize Crofelemer and Lechlemer in Europe

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Per the terms of the agreement, Napo Pharmaceuticals will receive an upfront payment of $10 million payable in two installments following the anticipated merger of Napo EU and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and is eligible to receive additional payments related …

Per the terms of the agreement, Napo Pharmaceuticals will receive an upfront payment of $10 million payable in two installments following the anticipated merger of Napo EU and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and is eligible to receive additional payments related to milestones, royalties, and product transfers

Napo EU's initial focus is on accelerated conditional approval for orphan disease: short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), the wholly owned US subsidiary of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX), today announced the signing of a license agreement with Napo's Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., to study, develop, and commercialize Napo's plant-based crofelemer and lechlemer drug product candidates in the European Union and in specified non-EU countries in Europe for specific indications. Per the terms of the license agreement, Napo will receive payment of up to US$10 million (to be paid in two installments) as the initial license fee and is eligible to receive additional payments related to milestones, royalties, and product transfers.

Napo EU was formed with the mission to expand access to crofelemer and lechlemer to Europe (excluding Russia) to address significant unmet gastrointestinal medical needs in the region. Napo EU's initial focus is on pursuing the accelerated conditional marketing authorization pathway from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for crofelemer for an important orphan-designated disease: short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

The license agreement grants Napo EU the right to study, develop, and commercialize crofelemer for SBS-IF, HIV-related diarrhea, and the symptomatic relief and treatment of IF-related diarrhea in patients with congenital disorders.

"We are very happy that this license agreement has been executed," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO and Napo EU board member. "We believe crofelemer will be eligible for the EMA's conditional marketing authorization pathway for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure, which provides a fast-track clinical review process. We anticipate that Jaguar's shareholders will benefit from license fees and revenue expected to be driven by Napo EU product commercialization. Additionally, in support of development efforts in the US and other territories, Napo has the right to utilize any clinical or regulatory data generated by Napo EU for SBS-IF or any other licensed indications - which provides us with another ‘shot on goal' for crofelemer."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Signs License Agreement with its Italian Subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., to Develop and Commercialize Crofelemer and Lechlemer in Europe Per the terms of the agreement, Napo Pharmaceuticals will receive an upfront payment of $10 million payable in two installments following the anticipated merger of Napo EU and Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and is eligible to receive additional payments related …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units