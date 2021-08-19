checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate for up to one year. The name of the client will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

The commercial feasibility will be conducted utilizing an existing fogging system used to manage humidity levels due to Arizona's arid climate. The CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will be integrated into the existing fogging system. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ benefits of increased plant production, suppression of microbial pathogens and CO2 usage.

Arizona's Greenhouse Market
Arizona has the second largest US greenhouse footprint after California with close to 15 million square feet of vegetable greenhouses. Nearly all of Arizona's greenhouses have to manage the same problem of close to year-round heat venting. This venting results in a chronic lack of sufficient CO2 levels to augment the excellent year-round sunlight available. The necessity of year-round heat venting in Arizona makes it virtually impossible to enhance plant production by up to 30%, which can be achieved in greenhouses located in temperate climates that have the ability to increase CO2 levels in the grow rooms above ambient conditions for at least half the year.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, "We are very excited to initiate our first CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial feasibility in the state of Arizona. With year-round sunshine available to greenhouses in Arizona, CO2 becomes the only limiting factor to increasing plant production. We believe this commercial feasibility will clearly demonstrate to the Arizona greenhouse market how they can achieve increased production and profitability using our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. (https://www.co2gro.ca/)
GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

Seite 1 von 3
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Japan with a High-Tech Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") Grower
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer
Accesswire | Analysen
29.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. is Pleased to Provide a Review of the Cultivate 21 Horticulture Conference and Hemp Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a US Floriculture Greenhouse
Accesswire | Analysen