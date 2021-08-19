CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility in Arizona

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate …

The commercial feasibility will be conducted utilizing an existing fogging system used to manage humidity levels due to Arizona's arid climate. The CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system will be integrated into the existing fogging system. The primary focus of the commercial feasibility is to assess CO2 Delivery Solutions'™ benefits of increased plant production, suppression of microbial pathogens and CO 2 usage.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. (" GROW ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system in an Arizona greenhouse that will operate for up to one year. The name of the client will remain confidential for competitive reasons.

Arizona's Greenhouse Market

Arizona has the second largest US greenhouse footprint after California with close to 15 million square feet of vegetable greenhouses. Nearly all of Arizona's greenhouses have to manage the same problem of close to year-round heat venting. This venting results in a chronic lack of sufficient CO 2 levels to augment the excellent year-round sunlight available. The necessity of year-round heat venting in Arizona makes it virtually impossible to enhance plant production by up to 30%, which can be achieved in greenhouses located in temperate climates that have the ability to increase CO 2 levels in the grow rooms above ambient conditions for at least half the year.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales & Strategic Alliances, "We are very excited to initiate our first CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial feasibility in the state of Arizona. With year-round sunshine available to greenhouses in Arizona, CO 2 becomes the only limiting factor to increasing plant production. We believe this commercial feasibility will clearly demonstrate to the Arizona greenhouse market how they can achieve increased production and profitability using our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology."

