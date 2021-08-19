checkAd

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 8th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store and Closes Financing

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in OntarioTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to …

Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the opening of its eighth Star Buds Cannabis Co. ("Star Buds") branded cannabis retail store in Canada after receiving confirmation from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This store is located at 30 45th Street, Unit 6 in the city of South Wasaga Beach, and is operated by Cordova's subsidiary, 2734158 Ontario Inc. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store has begun processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers that are made through its website www.starbuds.co, and is also open to walk-in customers. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021.

Cordova is continuing its expansion plan by opening numerous Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores across Canada and expects to open additional stores in the coming weeks. The Company's confidence in its retail business model in Canada has never been stronger, and the Star Buds team is working to optimize inventory assortment, marketing initiatives and operating systems to create the best experience for consumers.

"We are thrilled to open our fifth store in Ontario, and the province has proven to be an excellent market for Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "Our pace of store openings should accelerate for the remainder of the year as the Company looks to capitalize on the success of the Star Buds stores to date."

In addition, Cordova is also pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company issued 3,379,379 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,013,814; of which $661,530 was received in cash and $352,284 was issued in settlement of outstanding fees and debt. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per Common Share. The proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for inventory and capital expenditures in relation to the Company's retail operations as well as general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

Seite 1 von 4


CordovaCann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 8th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store and Closes Financing Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in OntarioTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
GreenBank Portfolio Company Ubique Minerals Announces Final Closing of Private Placement Financing, ...
Titel
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Management Update
Sativa Wellness Group Announces First Quarterly Profit in Filing Q2 2021 Half Year Financial ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21CordovaCann (CSE:CDVA / OTCQB:LVRLF) Provides Update On Star Buds Cannabis Retail Operations
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion
Accesswire | Analysen