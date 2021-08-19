CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 8th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store and Closes Financing

Star Buds Store in Wasaga Beach is the 5th Store to Open in OntarioTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce the opening of its eighth Star Buds Cannabis Co. ("Star Buds") branded cannabis retail store in Canada after receiving confirmation from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. This store is located at 30 45th Street, Unit 6 in the city of South Wasaga Beach, and is operated by Cordova's subsidiary, 2734158 Ontario Inc. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store has begun processing online orders for in-store pickup from customers that are made through its website www.starbuds.co, and is also open to walk-in customers. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, August 20, 2021.

Cordova is continuing its expansion plan by opening numerous Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores across Canada and expects to open additional stores in the coming weeks. The Company's confidence in its retail business model in Canada has never been stronger, and the Star Buds team is working to optimize inventory assortment, marketing initiatives and operating systems to create the best experience for consumers.

"We are thrilled to open our fifth store in Ontario, and the province has proven to be an excellent market for Star Buds Cannabis Co. retail stores," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of Cordova. "Our pace of store openings should accelerate for the remainder of the year as the Company looks to capitalize on the success of the Star Buds stores to date."

In addition, Cordova is also pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Company issued 3,379,379 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,013,814; of which $661,530 was received in cash and $352,284 was issued in settlement of outstanding fees and debt. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per Common Share. The proceeds of the Offering are intended to be used for inventory and capital expenditures in relation to the Company's retail operations as well as general corporate purposes and working capital needs.