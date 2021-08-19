checkAd

Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the CBD market, biomass is a term that not all fully known by all. Industrial hemp biomass, sometimes referred to as fiber biomass, can be used in a variety of ways, from producing clothing to fueling machinery. However, this industrial biomass generally has lower levels of CBD, and is therefore not as useful in the production of CBD products. Alternatively, CBD biomass refers to excess hemp plant material that is rich in CBD. This kind of biomass is best used to extract CBD oils, distillate, or isolate. The resulting solution can then be used for the production of virtually any CBD products, from lotions to edibles. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), changing consumer opinion, and attitude toward CBD products are some of the key factors driving the demand for these products. Furthermore, increasing demand for cannabidiol from various end-user industries such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is expected to trigger market growth. The global cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The report said that: "In 2020, the hemp segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD $1.7 billion, owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of products infused with cannabidiol derived from marijuana. On the other hand, hemp-derived CBD is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing legalization of hemp in various countries. Active companies in the markets this week include: CAN B CORP. (OTCQB: CANB), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF).

"The Business to Business (B2B) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Growing demand for cannabidiol products in various sectors such as health and wellness, pharmaceutical, food and additives, and cosmetics sectors has increased the need for companies to procure cannabidiol raw material or precursor material for their product in bulk. Hence, various growth opportunities are emerging in the cannabidiol wholesale business, which is expected to propel the growth of this segment. North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Favorable regulations, increasing awareness about CBD oil, growing consumer preference, and a rise in the number of manufacturers are factors expected to fuel market growth in the region."

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028 PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the CBD market, biomass is a term that not all fully known by all. Industrial hemp biomass, sometimes referred to as fiber biomass, can be used in a variety …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Hearing Implants Demand will grow by 7.31% CAGR through 2031, Supplemented by Surging Sales of Cochlear Implants: Future Market Insights
Demand in Automotive Industry Giving Tailwinds to Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic (CFRTP) ...
New Research from Accedian Highlights the Security Risks of Network Overprovisioning
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results
IR joins ServiceNow Technology Partner Program
BioCheck Inc Acquires DRG International Inc, a leading IVD company
Titel
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR ...
Sasol delivered a strong set of results for the year ended 30 June 2021
RDIF: Laboratorios Richmond delivers the first batch of over 1 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine ...
Clearlake and Siris-Backed Newfold Digital Acquires Yoast to Help Customers Get Found Online
Tallow Fatty Acid Market to hit $173.09 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Metal-clad Cable Market Valuation to surpass US$ 21.7 Bn by 2025, as Energy Infrastructure Upgrade Proposition of Several Economies Presents Copious Opportunities: TMR Insights
Express Delivery Market To Reach USD 484.38 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR Of 6.4% - Valuates Reports
Everli grows leadership team with three strategic hires in preparation for expansion
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...