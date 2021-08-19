Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In the CBD market, biomass is a term that not all fully known by all. Industrial hemp biomass, sometimes referred to as fiber biomass, can be used in a variety of ways, from producing clothing to fueling machinery. However, this industrial biomass generally has lower levels of CBD, and is therefore not as useful in the production of CBD products. Alternatively, CBD biomass refers to excess hemp plant material that is rich in CBD. This kind of biomass is best used to extract CBD oils, distillate, or isolate. The resulting solution can then be used for the production of virtually any CBD products, from lotions to edibles. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), changing consumer opinion, and attitude toward CBD products are some of the key factors driving the demand for these products. Furthermore, increasing demand for cannabidiol from various end-user industries such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is expected to trigger market growth. The global cannabidiol market size is expected to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The report said that: "In 2020, the hemp segment accounted for the largest revenue share valued at USD $1.7 billion, owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of products infused with cannabidiol derived from marijuana. On the other hand, hemp-derived CBD is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing legalization of hemp in various countries. Active companies in the markets this week include: CAN B CORP. (OTCQB: CANB), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) (CSE: MMEN), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF).

"The Business to Business (B2B) segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. Growing demand for cannabidiol products in various sectors such as health and wellness, pharmaceutical, food and additives, and cosmetics sectors has increased the need for companies to procure cannabidiol raw material or precursor material for their product in bulk. Hence, various growth opportunities are emerging in the cannabidiol wholesale business, which is expected to propel the growth of this segment. North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Favorable regulations, increasing awareness about CBD oil, growing consumer preference, and a rise in the number of manufacturers are factors expected to fuel market growth in the region."