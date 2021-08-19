checkAd

Bioceres Crop Solutions to Host Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8 30 a.m. Eastern Time

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (“Bioceres” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Bioceres Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Federico Trucco, Chief Financial Officer Enrique Lopez Lecube and Head of Investor Relations Máximo Goya will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time:

8:30 a.m. EDT, 5:30 a.m. PDT

Toll Free dial-in number:

1-844-839-9680

Toll/International dial-in number:

1-647-689-2346

Conference ID:

1936609

Webcast:

Click here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at +1 (949) 491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website here.

A replay of the call will be available through September 14, 2021 following the conference.

Toll Free Replay Number:

1-800-585-8367

International Replay Number:

1-416-621-4642

Replay ID:

1936609

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres’ solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4 program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers’ decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.




