The Hartford Names Shahzad Ahmad Head Of Western Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial

The Hartford has appointed Shahzad Ahmad head of the Western Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Ahmad now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 13 Western states including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He will report to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Shahzad is a natural fit for this leadership position in our Western territories having played a pivotal role in the implementation of our robust growth strategy in the region,” said Ant. “His meticulous focus on creating a culture of empowerment, collaboration and high performance has elevated our position in the marketplace and made The Hartford a winning brand for our agent and broker partners.”

With more than 16 years of industry experience, Ahmad was most recently the regional vice president of Northern California, where he worked across multiple lines of business including Complex Casualty, Large Property, Construction, Marine, and Multinational, as well as The Hartford’s Global Specialty organization, to drive profitable growth and market success on the West coast. He joined The Hartford in 2005 and has since held several key positions of increasing responsibility across a diverse portfolio of middle market businesses, including Technology, Life Science, Construction, and General Industries. Ahmad holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Nevada and resides in Folsom, California.

Ahmad succeeds Gretchen Thompson, who was recently appointed head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions for Middle and Large Commercial at The Hartford.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

