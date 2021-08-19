Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology Launch Innovative Technology Platform for Specialty Insurance

Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the successful launch of an innovative new insurance technology platform that increases the speed at which specialty insurance is sold, underwritten and serviced. Together with DXC’s business-process expertise and technology, Mosaic, a next-generation global specialty insurer, will refine underwriting, simplify transactions, and process claims and assess risks faster. Mosaic also streamlines end-to-end processing and provides real-time access to data.

David Swift, President, Insurance and Business Process Outsourcing, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

The new platform is powered by several of DXC’s technology services, including DXC Assure for Commercial and Specialty, business process outsourcing, applications, analytics and engineering, cloud, and security. The model’s launch signifies a major step forward in the global insurance industry, combining best-practices in insurance processing with state-of-the-art technology.

“Legacy-free technology is fundamental to Mosaic’s model, and our collaboration with DXC represents the first insurtech operating platform of its kind. We believe it gives us a tremendous advantage,” said Mitch Blaser, Mosaic’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “This open platform also delivers the benefit of leveraging the latest technology that’s very modular. You can look at what’s available in the market, put it on your platform because it suits your needs, and modify it easily. Overall, this allows for better decision-making and lower expense ratios.”

Combining Mosaic’s IP, expertise, and proprietary workflows with DXC’s best-in-class technology, the platform differentiates Mosaic from competitors through use of disruptive technologies, including analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). The platform is 100-percent cloud native, supporting Mosaic’s tenet of an open architecture and Lloyd’s of London’s vision for “data-first” and “automation everywhere.” Mosaic’s structural centerpiece is Syndicate 1609 at Lloyd’s - the world’s leading insurance market, providing specialist services to businesses in more than 200 countries and territories.