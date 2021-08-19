checkAd

Total Economic Impact Study of Verint Finds an ROI of 391 Percent Over Three Years with a Payback in Less Than Six Months

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on The Total Economic Impact of Verint.

The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) and business benefits organizations may realize by deploying Verint solutions. Through customer interviews and financial analysis, Forrester found that a composite organization experiences benefits of $52.4 million over three years versus costs of $10.68 million, and a 391 percent return on investment over three years with a payback period of under six months.

The Forrester TEI study shows many quantifiable benefits achieved by companies using Verint, which are based on a composite of five Verint customers that Forrester interviewed, collectively handling a total of 10 million interactions annually. Customers have a mix of Verint solutions, running 100 percent in the cloud, 100 percent on-premises, or in a hybrid-cloud deployment model.

Examples of these benefits include:

  • 50% increase in revenue from cross-selling
  • 45% deflection of calls to less expensive channels
  • 44% improvement in contact center efficiency
  • 43% reduction in average handle times
  • 20% improvement in agent productivity
  • 8% reduction in employee turnover

One of the most significant benefits was shown in the area of revenue generation from cross-selling. One interviewee – a workforce manager of a healthcare organization handling 1.2 million customer interactions annually remarked, “We used Verint to understand what folks are talking about during successful cross-selling calls and we increased our cross-selling from $800,000 to $1.2 million.”

In addition to workforce management value, Verint is leading the way with digital engagement and automation. Significant impact for organizations has been delivered by analyzing call and conversational intent and utilizing this data to inform call-deflection strategies. As a result, Verint customers were able to decrease the number of relatively expensive phone calls coming into their contact centers and increase their use of alternative channels, such as self-service or agent chat. Organizations were also able to increase deflection by 45 percent through automation and the use of intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) or chat bots and interactive voice response (IVR).

