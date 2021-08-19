checkAd

Viant Appoints New Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced the appointment of Lisa Harrington as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, reporting to CEO Tim Vanderhook. In this newly created role, Harrington will oversee all aspects of legal affairs and serve on Viant’s Executive Committee.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Lisa to our executive management team, an experienced board director and seasoned executive with strong legal, business, compliance and privacy expertise,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO, Viant. “We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to scale Viant.”

“I’m proud to join Viant at such an exciting and important time in the company’s transformation,” said Lisa Harrington, Chief Legal Officer, Viant. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s long-term growth in the years to come."

Ms. Harrington brings over twenty-five years of experience in legal matters spanning technology, media, commerce, consumer products, and entertainment. Prior to joining Viant, Harrington served in several senior legal positions across multiple industries, including General Counsel for Comcast/NBCUniversal’s digital division, Fandango, and other global Fortune 100 companies. She currently serves on the Board of University of Southern California Gould School of Law Alumni Association and the Association of Media and Entertainment Counsel and has served as an executive board director and secretary of the Association of Corporate Counsel, and on the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles board.

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and is combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 people-based data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

