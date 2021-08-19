Lenovo to Unveil Solutions for the Next Reality at 6th Annual Tech World Event

checkAd

Lenovo will host its annual global innovation event, Tech World, virtually on September 8, marking the 6th consecutive year of the event. This year’s visionary showcase will focus on Lenovo’s transformation and new solutions for the next reality – a new era where technologies for hybrid working and living environments and new business models for delivering technology solutions globally are emerging as the world faces fast-paced, unprecedented change and a growing demand for smarter technology for all.

Tech World will feature exclusive virtual sessions, including a headline keynote delivered by Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, who will offer unique insights on how Lenovo is transforming its business and solutions for the next reality and how the world will live, learn, connect, and work over the course of the next year and beyond. Attendees will hear messages from Lenovo Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Yong Rui, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, Deloitte Global CEO, Punit Renjen, SAP Chief Executive Officer, Christian Klein, and many other global tech and business leaders.

Tech World sessions will also highlight IT industry leaders who are paving the way for hybrid work and growing the role of smarter technology in shaping the next reality. The leaders of Lenovo’s three main business groups – including its world leading PC and device business (Lenovo IDG President Luca Rossi), its rapidly growing datacenter infrastructure group (Lenovo ISG President Kirk Skaugen), and its brand new solutions and services organization (Lenovo SSG President Ken Wong) – will also be joined by industry experts and special guests to talk about the future tech landscape and introduce a range of new solutions, initiatives and devices related to Lenovo’s edge to cloud portfolio, the evolution of the ‘as-a-service’ model, AI and analytics, green tech, education tech, and gaming and entertainment.

Tech World is a streamed and on-demand event across multiple time zones and delivered in eight languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish). This event is free to everyone. To register and see a full agenda of speakers, visit here.

Watch highlights from previous Tech World events:

Tech World 2015 – Beijing, Tech World 2016 – San Francisco, Tech World 2017 – Shanghai, Tech World 2018 – Beijing, Tech World 2019 – Beijing, Tech World 2020 – Virtual.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.




