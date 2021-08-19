checkAd

DXC Technology Names Chris Drumgoole Its Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 14:31  |  25   |   |   

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that Chris Drumgoole has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Mike Salvino, DXC President and CEO, effective immediately. Drumgoole joined DXC as Chief Information Officer (CIO) in March of 2020.

Chris Drumgoole, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, DXC Technology (Photo: Business Wire)

As COO, Drumgoole will have primary accountability for driving DXC’s day-to-day business operations, while supporting change management aligned with the company’s overall transformation journey. He will assume responsibility for DXC’s business and administrative operations including global supply chain, integrating the full procure-to-pay lifecycle to improve our partner ecosystem, while maintaining oversight for DXC’s IT strategy, operations, and infrastructure.

“In a short amount of time, Chris and his team have made a significant impact at DXC, from simplifying our IT infrastructure to enabling our global workforce to be fully operational and work virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salvino said. “In his new role, Chris will drive efficiency in our operations, deliver better employee experiences to drive up our employee Net Promoter Scores, and ensure that we deliver on our cost reduction and margin expansion targets. As Chris expands his leadership of our day-to-day company operations, I look forward to spending even more time with our customers and colleagues on our growth agenda.”

“As a team, we have accomplished a great deal,” Drumgoole stated. “Going forward as COO, my focus will be to further enhance the productivity of our workforce, simplify and streamline operations and processes, and ensure clarity and accountability while meeting our margin objectives.”

Drumgoole has more than 20 years of experience in the digital and information technology industry. As CIO at GE, Drumgoole led the company’s global technology operations, including applications, infrastructure, and related shared services. Drumgoole joined GE from Verizon, where he served as Chief Operating Officer of Verizon’s Terremark subsidiary, a cloud, hosting, and data center provider. He joined Verizon through its acquisition of Terremark, where he served as a member of the executive leadership team.

Drumgoole serves on the board of directors of PetSmart, where he is a member of the audit committee; on the advisory board of Florida International University’s College of Engineering & Computing; and as a member of the board of directors of ONUG, a forum for IT business leaders interested in exchanging ideas and best practices for open technologies. He studied management information systems (MIS) at Pace University in New York. Drumgoole is a volunteer with Year Up, an organization that provides mentorship and job opportunities to young people in urban areas.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Source: DXC Technology

Category: Investor Relations

