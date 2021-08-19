Fireweed Zinc Announces Application for Trading on the OTCQB Market and DTC Eligibility in the USA

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, "We have had significant interest expressed from US-based investors and listing on the OTCQB will provide institutional and retail investors with easier access to trade in our shares. This new listing will also assist existing US shareholders who have purchased our shares through the OTC Grey Market as it will address new requirements of pending SEC rules for trading in the USA while also enhancing our liquidity."

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIREWEED ZINC LTD. (“ Fireweed ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce that it has applied to have its shares listed for trading on the OTCQB Market (the " OTCQB ") and full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (“ DTC ”) for electronic settlement and clearing of its common shares in the United States of America. Fireweed currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV ”) in Canada under the symbol “FWZ” and will continue to trade on the TSXV after the OTCQB listing.

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. Similarly, the clearance of settlement through DTC remains subject to DTC approval.

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process and allow Fireweed’s shares to be efficiently transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the 100% owned Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, NS, Oro, Sol, Ben, and Stump) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.