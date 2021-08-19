Genasys Inc. Provides Volunteers and Donates Emergency Evacuation Software Solutions to Communities Affected by the Dixie Fire in Northern California

Genasys through Zonehaven, currently has teams of volunteers on the ground and in its regional offices supporting the Dixie Fire, California’s largest active wildfire, currently burning more than 600,000 acres across 5 counties. The company is donating essential software, services, and solutions to provide real-time information and dynamic resources to keep people in the affected areas informed of their evacuation status. With numerous communities facing evacuation, Zonehaven EVAC, Genasys' Evacuation Management Platform (EMP), provides first responders and public safety workers with a comprehensive set of tools to navigate the evacuation process. Zonehaven AWARE, the public facing interface delivered to cell phones, provides community residents with the most reliable source for first-order evacuation updates and preparation resources.

"Our mission is to provide tools that enable communities and first responders to plan, communicate, and execute evacuations effectively in order to keep people informed and safe," said Charlie Crocker, Zonehaven General Manager. "Based in California, we have a strong connection with the communities threatened by this erratic and extremely dangerous fire.

"With an estimated 12,000 people currently under evacuation orders, we have a team volunteering to support law enforcement, firefighters, and residents during this crucial time of need," added Mr. Crocker. "At Genasys, we feel it is vital to provide agencies with tools to communicate critical evacuation information to the public in every impacted community."

Visit community.zonehaven.com to see current Zonehaven evacuation zones. Use the controls on the left side of map to view the legend and view all recent wildfire incidents. An evacuation warning means residents need to be prepared to leave immediately and follow the planned evacuation route indicated on the Zonehaven site.

