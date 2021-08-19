Loop Media, Inc. Launches The Wiggles Channel Exclusively First On The Roku Channel Beginning August 19th

Expands Loop Media’s Content and Growing Roku Presence with its First Program Offering Specifically for Children



Glendale, CA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced a significant expansion of its existing partnership with Roku, Inc. Loop will bring its fully-dedicated The Wiggles Channel exclusively, initially to Roku beginning August 19th. Now, through Loop Media, The Roku Channel will be the home for 24/7 availability of one of the world’s most popular children’s entertainment groups. Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home for free entertainment on America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform based on hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, April 2021).

Today’s announcement and launch follows closely on the heels of the companies’ recent partnership announcements in both the U.S. and Canada that bring several customized Loop Media music video channels to Roku customers, thereby expanding Roku’s entertainment line-up.

The Wiggles are one of the most successful global children’s franchises of all time. For the past thirty years, The Wiggles have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Loop’s dedicated streaming and broadcast channel for The Wiggles, first available on Roku, will initially air content from the original Wiggles, featuring Greg, Anthony, Murray and Jeff. It will include series such as “Wiggle TV” and “The Wiggles Show,” as well as specials such as “Wiggle Time!”, “Yummy, Yummy” and “Baby Antonio’s Circus.”

“The Wiggles brand has established itself as a global powerhouse for decades in the children’s world, delighting kids and parents alike through song and dance,” said Ashley Hovey, Director, The Roku Channel AVOD. “We are thrilled to bring this family-friendly, sought-after content to the millions of engaged users on The Roku Channel just in time for Kids & Family’s second anniversary. It’s a great way to celebrate this milestone!”