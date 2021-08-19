Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

The EASE-SBS 4 P hase 3b trial will evaluate long-term effect on intestinal absorption of fluids and energy of once-weekly glepaglutide injections

The EASE-SBS 1 pivotal Phase 3 trial remains on track for trial results to be obtained in 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. August 19, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced dose administration for the first subject in the Phase 3b trial, EASE-SBS 4, evaluating glepaglutide, the company’s long-acting GLP-2 analog, which is being investigated as a potential treatment option for short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“SBS is a debilitating disease with limited current treatment options,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “We are committed to making a difference for people living with SBS and, as such, our goal with glepaglutide is to reduce the need for parenteral support so that patients can achieve nutritional goals through the course of everyday activities. This particular trial has been designed to assess the long-term direct effects of glepaglutide on intestinal fluid and energy uptake.”

EASE-SBS 4 is an open-label single-center Phase 3b trial investigating the long-term effect on intestinal absorption, nutritional status and long-term safety of administration of glepaglutide in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS.) Ten patients will receive once weekly 10 mg subcutaneous injections of glepaglutide over 26 weeks. This trial is part of Zealand’s EASE-SBS Phase 3 program for glepaglutide. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier (NCT number): NCT04991311.

About Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

SBS is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Many patients have to be connected to infusion lines and pumps every day, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.