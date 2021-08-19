checkAd

Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Company announcement – No. 52 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

  • The EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b trial will evaluate long-term effect on intestinal absorption of fluids and energy of once-weekly glepaglutide injections
  • The EASE-SBS 1 pivotal Phase 3 trial remains on track for trial results to be obtained in 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. August 19, 2021 Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced dose administration for the first subject in the Phase 3b trial, EASE-SBS 4, evaluating glepaglutide, the company’s long-acting GLP-2 analog, which is being investigated as a potential treatment option for short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“SBS is a debilitating disease with limited current treatment options,” said Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “We are committed to making a difference for people living with SBS and, as such, our goal with glepaglutide is to reduce the need for parenteral support so that patients can achieve nutritional goals through the course of everyday activities. This particular trial has been designed to assess the long-term direct effects of glepaglutide on intestinal fluid and energy uptake.”

EASE-SBS 4 is an open-label single-center Phase 3b trial investigating the long-term effect on intestinal absorption, nutritional status and long-term safety of administration of glepaglutide in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS.) Ten patients will receive once weekly 10 mg subcutaneous injections of glepaglutide  over 26 weeks. This trial is part of Zealand’s EASE-SBS Phase 3 program for glepaglutide. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier (NCT number): NCT04991311.

About Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
SBS is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Many patients have to be connected to infusion lines and pumps every day, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome Company announcement – No. 52 / 2021 Zealand Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed in EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome The EASE-SBS 4 Phase 3b trial will evaluate long-term effect on intestinal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board