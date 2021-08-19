Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Confirms Receipt Of Revised, Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Under the terms of Starwood’s revised proposal, its affiliate Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. would acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Monmouth for net cash consideration of approximately $19.20 per share of Monmouth common stock. This reflects a stated per share purchase price of $19.93 per share, reduced by the termination fee that would be payable by Monmouth to Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC), or EQC, of approximately $72 million, or $0.73 per share, if Monmouth terminates the amended merger agreement it previously entered into with EQC in accordance with its terms to accept the new Starwood proposal.

On August 16, 2021, Monmouth and EQC announced that they had entered into an amendment to their previously announced definitive merger agreement pursuant to which EQC has agreed to acquire Monmouth for $19.00 per share, based on EQC’s closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021, in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders. The EQC transaction is valued at approximately $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth’s 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth’s outstanding line of credit and term loan.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Monmouth’s Board of Directors is evaluating Starwood’s revised, unsolicited proposal and has not made any determination as to what action to take in response at this time. Monmouth’s Board of Directors intends to respond to the proposal in due course and remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

About Monmouth

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.7 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.