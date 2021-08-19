checkAd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Confirms Receipt Of Revised, Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

No Action Needs to Be Taken by Monmouth Shareholders at This Time

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited acquisition proposal from Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood”).

Under the terms of Starwood’s revised proposal, its affiliate Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. would acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of Monmouth for net cash consideration of approximately $19.20 per share of Monmouth common stock. This reflects a stated per share purchase price of $19.93 per share, reduced by the termination fee that would be payable by Monmouth to Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC), or EQC, of approximately $72 million, or $0.73 per share, if Monmouth terminates the amended merger agreement it previously entered into with EQC in accordance with its terms to accept the new Starwood proposal.

On August 16, 2021, Monmouth and EQC announced that they had entered into an amendment to their previously announced definitive merger agreement pursuant to which EQC has agreed to acquire Monmouth for $19.00 per share, based on EQC’s closing price of $26.65 per share on August 13, 2021, in a combination of cash and stock at the election of Monmouth shareholders. The EQC transaction is valued at approximately $3.4 billion, including the assumption of $857 million of mortgage debt and the repayment of the $550 million of Monmouth’s 6.125% Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock and Monmouth’s outstanding line of credit and term loan.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Monmouth’s Board of Directors is evaluating Starwood’s revised, unsolicited proposal and has not made any determination as to what action to take in response at this time. Monmouth’s Board of Directors intends to respond to the proposal in due course and remains committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and CS Capital Advisors, LLC are acting as financial advisors and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Monmouth.

About Monmouth
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.7 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 32 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Confirms Receipt Of Revised, Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal No Action Needs to Be Taken by Monmouth Shareholders at This TimeHOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR), or Monmouth, today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board