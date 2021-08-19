checkAd

SES Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Multiple Broadband Applications in Latin America

Gilat's multi-service platform will support SES in cellular backhauling, enterprise and USO projects for the Andean region and Argentina

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions awarded Gilat a multi-million-dollar contract for multiple broadband applications in Latin America. Gilat's multi-service platform will support SES in cellular backhauling, enterprise and Universal Service Obligation (USO) projects, as SES extends services into Latin America with the deployment on new regional hubs.

Gilat's multi-service single platform, SkyEdge II-c and its wide set of fine-tuned VSATs enable satellite connectivity throughout Latin America's most remote regions, for a wide variety of applications. Gilat's robust networks enable cellular backhaul for mobile operators, connectivity for government and enterprise applications and multiple education projects in support of closing the gap of the digital divide.

"SES has been innovating its ground and space-based technologies to optimize our services and extend any networks wherever they are needed. These projects in Latin America exemplify the long-term, global nature of the relationship between Gilat and SES," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Sales for Fixed Data Americas at SES Networks. "Gilat's presence in Latin America with its local delivery capabilities including site installation, field support, and technological leadership, have supported SES Networks in ensuring that even the most remote populations across Latin America receive high-quality service."

"This award further signifies the strong strategic relationship between Gilat and SES Networks and will enable to provide connectivity for multiple applications as required in Latin America," said Michal Aharonov, Senior Vice President Global Broadband Networks at Gilat. "Gilat and SES share a common vision and are strongly committed to deliver high quality communication to people wherever they are."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

