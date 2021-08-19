checkAd

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of July 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of July 2021.

  • The number of salons was 314 in July 2021, up from 288 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
  • Total customers served were 70,912 in July 2021 versus 60,964 in July 2020, a 14.6% increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact. This is the largest number of total customers served we have ever recorded in a single month.
  • Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,498 in July 2021, up from JPY6,276 in July 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.0% in July 2021, almost no change from July 2020.
  • Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.1% in July 2021, increasing from 43.3% in the year-ago period.

  Number of Salons (*1) Total Customers Served (*2) Sales Per Customer (*3) Repeat Ratio (*4) Operation Ratio (*5)
July-20 288 60,964 JPY 6,276 80.6% 43.3%
August-20 284 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4% 47.5%
September-20 284 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2% 48.1%
October-20 291 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3% 47.0%
November-20 291 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7% 47.6%
December-20 290 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6% 48.2%
January-21 302 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0% 44.6%
February-21 302 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0% 47.6%
March-21 303 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9% 47.0%
April -21 301 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4% 46.3%
May-21 313 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6% 48.7%
June-21 313 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2% 48.6%
July-21 314 70,912 JPY 6,498 81.0% 48.1%

(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board