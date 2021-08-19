MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key
Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of July 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where
such information is not available.
The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of July 2021.
- The number of salons was 314 in July 2021, up from 288 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
- Total customers served were 70,912 in July 2021 versus 60,964 in July 2020, a 14.6% increase due to a recovery from the COVID-19 impact. This is the largest number of total customers served we have ever recorded in a single month.
- Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,498 in July 2021, up from JPY6,276 in July 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
- Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.0% in July 2021, almost no change from July 2020.
- Our operation ratio recovered from the COVID-19 impact to 48.1% in July 2021, increasing from 43.3% in the year-ago period.
|Number of Salons (*1)
|Total Customers Served (*2)
|Sales Per Customer (*3)
|Repeat Ratio (*4)
|Operation Ratio (*5)
|July-20
|288
|60,964
|JPY 6,276
|80.6%
|43.3%
|August-20
|284
|66,464
|JPY 6,351
|80.4%
|47.5%
|September-20
|284
|64,809
|JPY 6,245
|80.2%
|48.1%
|October-20
|291
|65,820
|JPY 6,269
|80.3%
|47.0%
|November-20
|291
|63,993
|JPY 6,312
|80.7%
|47.6%
|December-20
|290
|64,649
|JPY 6,486
|82.6%
|48.2%
|January-21
|302
|56,557
|JPY 6,443
|84.0%
|44.6%
|February-21
|302
|56,370
|JPY 6,443
|83.0%
|47.6%
|March-21
|303
|62,441
|JPY6,352
|81.9%
|47.0%
|April -21
|301
|63,682
|JPY 6,250
|81.4%
|46.3%
|May-21
|313
|66,604
|JPY 6,370
|80.6%
|48.7%
|June-21
|313
|68,069
|JPY 6,350
|81.2%
|48.6%
|July-21
|314
|70,912
|JPY 6,498
|81.0%
|48.1%
(*1) Number of Salons: Directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.
