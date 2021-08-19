Leading German Education Products Provider Gets Smarter with Bridgeline’s NLP Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that a top distributor of education supplies in Germany had selected Bridgeline's site search software to ease the customer journey through their extensive catalog.



The distributor signed a three-year agreement valued at approximately $100,000 to deploy Bridgeline NLP Site Search on its B2B eCommerce site that services Germany’s school systems. While selecting a new site search software for their eCommerce presence, their leadership extensively researched, tested, and compared half a dozen leading search technologies before recognizing Bridgeline as the stand-out. The advanced capabilities of Bridgeline's natural language processor (NLP) can quickly understand complicated queries within the massive catalog of German teaching supplies.