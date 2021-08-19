Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
ITHACA, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14
cents per share. The dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 17, 2021. Based on a recent closing price of $10.77 per share, the annualized dividend yield is
5.20%.
Contact:
Kevin Twardy
CFO and COO
(989) 875-5528
