checkAd

For Immediate Release American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear CBD Sponsorship Agreement with AVP Tour

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

CaliBear Will Be the Official CBD Brand of the AVP Tour; The Agreement Starts August 19th in Time for the Manhattan Beach Open 

PLAYA VISTA, California, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) (www.calibearlife.com)  has become the official CBD sponsor of the Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) Pro Tour events in Manhattan Beach, CA on August 19th-22nd and Chicago from September 3rd-5th.  

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear is the official CBD brand of the AVP Pro Tour. The brand has its genesis to beach volleyball, where a number of AVP Pro Tour players are part of the Team CaliBear influencer team. Beach volleyball epitomizes the CaliBear brand ethos; active performance ingrained in the lifestyle of fun in the sun, which is one of the many reasons why we entered into a JV agreement with CaliBear. This sponsorship coincides with the launch of CaliBear CBD products; we look forward to having fans in attendance sample and purchase our products at the event. Not many CBD brands have partnered with sport leagues, let alone a top-tier league like the AVP; the Company along with our JV partner CaliBear is excited about the retail and distribution opportunities that will arise out of such a prestigious sponsorship with AVP.”

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear, “CaliBear is very excited for our partnership with the AVP! The new ownership of the AVP, along with their customer base, coincides perfectly with CaliBear's vision for the future. This partnership will help introduce our CaliBear CBD products into a perfect customer demographic.”

The AVP (www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983.

“The AVP is always looking for new and innovative ways to develop partnership relationships that positively serve our fans and athletes,” said Donald Sun, CEO, AVP. “We are eager to work with CaliBear and showcase their first-class products onsite at AVP Pro events this season.”

This agreement is an integral part of our launch strategy and will give significant exposure to CaliBear which will help sell product(s).  We continue to prepare for the retail and e-commerce launch of CaliBear; over the next few weeks announcements will be made as to where the product will be available for sale. Management has been working overtime the past few weeks to bring this product to market, and I look forward to preparing our retail and distribution partners for their first deliveries of CaliBear CBD products. I will keep investors and shareholders up to date on the delivery dates and further activation plans for CaliBear.” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

For Immediate Release American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear CBD Sponsorship Agreement with AVP Tour CaliBear Will Be the Official CBD Brand of the AVP Tour; The Agreement Starts August 19th in Time for the Manhattan Beach Open  PLAYA VISTA, California, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board