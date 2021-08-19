CaliBear Will Be the Official CBD Brand of the AVP Tour; The Agreement Starts August 19th in Time for the Manhattan Beach Open

PLAYA VISTA, California, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) (www.calibearlife.com) has become the official CBD sponsor of the Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) Pro Tour events in Manhattan Beach, CA on August 19th-22nd and Chicago from September 3rd-5th.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear is the official CBD brand of the AVP Pro Tour. The brand has its genesis to beach volleyball, where a number of AVP Pro Tour players are part of the Team CaliBear influencer team. Beach volleyball epitomizes the CaliBear brand ethos; active performance ingrained in the lifestyle of fun in the sun, which is one of the many reasons why we entered into a JV agreement with CaliBear. This sponsorship coincides with the launch of CaliBear CBD products; we look forward to having fans in attendance sample and purchase our products at the event. Not many CBD brands have partnered with sport leagues, let alone a top-tier league like the AVP; the Company along with our JV partner CaliBear is excited about the retail and distribution opportunities that will arise out of such a prestigious sponsorship with AVP.”

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear, “CaliBear is very excited for our partnership with the AVP! The new ownership of the AVP, along with their customer base, coincides perfectly with CaliBear's vision for the future. This partnership will help introduce our CaliBear CBD products into a perfect customer demographic.”

The AVP (www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983.

“The AVP is always looking for new and innovative ways to develop partnership relationships that positively serve our fans and athletes,” said Donald Sun, CEO, AVP. “We are eager to work with CaliBear and showcase their first-class products onsite at AVP Pro events this season.”

This agreement is an integral part of our launch strategy and will give significant exposure to CaliBear which will help sell product(s). We continue to prepare for the retail and e-commerce launch of CaliBear; over the next few weeks announcements will be made as to where the product will be available for sale. Management has been working overtime the past few weeks to bring this product to market, and I look forward to preparing our retail and distribution partners for their first deliveries of CaliBear CBD products. I will keep investors and shareholders up to date on the delivery dates and further activation plans for CaliBear.” concluded Mr. Fishoff.