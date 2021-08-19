checkAd

Pure Extracts and Grown Rogue form Joint Venture to Expand Product Offering in Michigan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:45  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement for a joint venture between its Michigan subsidiary, Pure Extracts USA Inc., and Grown Rogue International Inc.’s (“Grown Rogue”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) Michigan subsidiary, Golden Harvests, LLC (“Golden”) to expand Grown Rogue’s product offering and bring Pure Extracts’ portfolio of products to Michigan. Grown Rogue is a multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan.

In addition to Pure Extracts’ Pure Pulls and Pure Chews, Grown Rogue will be adding to their Michigan product portfolio to include concentrates and cartridges to complement their award-winning flower and their proprietary, 3.5gram, nitrogen sealed flower jars already one of the leading flower brands in the state.

"We are excited to expand our product offering in Michigan to include new products that doubles our addressable market in a top 5 cannabis state," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "We have consumers that actively seek out the processors who purchase our trim for their own products so this joint venture will help fulfill the increasing demand for Grown Rogue's high quality products in the state of Michigan, increase the strong brand equity our team is building, and capture additional margin for the company."

Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis and hemp based out of British Columbia, Canada. Pure Extracts will provide a mix of equipment, cash, and extraction expertise to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for processed products throughout the state.

The joint venture plans to build-out 2,600 square feet of existing space in the 80,000 sq ft facility in Bay City. The JV has the ability to produce Grown Rogue branded concentrates, cartridges, edibles and tinctures as well as similar items under Pure Extracts’ brand. The JV will consider building dedicated greenhouse production to provide cheaper processing input for house brands and available white label opportunities.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Grown Rogue, renowned cultivators who have already sold their cannabis products to over 100 dispensaries throughout Michigan, a state where cannabis sales reached a record $171 million in July of this year, up 56% from a year ago,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO of Pure Extracts. “Establishing Pure Extracts’ brands in the United States, the world’s largest and most important cannabis market, is an important milestone for our company.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pure Extracts and Grown Rogue form Joint Venture to Expand Product Offering in Michigan VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) today announced the signing of a Definitive Agreement for a joint venture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board