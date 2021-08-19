checkAd

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Pricing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 14:45  |  38   |   |   

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, and MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 720,000 shares of its 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, with a $25.00 liquidation preference per share (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of $18.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering fees and expenses. The offering is expected to close on August 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Series A Preferred Stock is a new issue of securities with no established trading market. The Series A Preferred Stock have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “MKTYP” and the Company expects trading in the Series A Preferred Stock to begin within 10 days after the closing date.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 108,000 shares of the Series A Preferred Stock (representing 15% of the shares of the Series A Preferred Stock being sold in the offering) to cover over-allotments, if any. The underwriters may exercise this option at any time and from time to time during the 45-day period from the closing of the offering.

MTI intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software and real property, and business, product line or asset acquisitions related to MTI Instruments and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, operating expenses.

The Series A Preferred Stock is perpetual and has no maturity date. The Series A Preferred Stock is not redeemable prior to August 23, 2026, except under certain circumstances. On or after August 23, 2026, the Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed at the Company’s option, in whole or in part, from time to time, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, plus all dividends accumulated and unpaid (whether or not declared) on the Series A Preferred Stock up to, but not including, the date of such redemption. The Series A Preferred Stock may also be redeemed upon the occurrence of certain delisting or change in control events. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Pricing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Magna gibt Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 bekannt
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board